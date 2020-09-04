We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre has managed to get away from the UK and enjoy a family break to his home country, Cyprus, to celebrate his parents' 65th weddng anniversary.

The Mysterious Girl singer shared a series of pictures from the holiday of his his daughter Princess, who he shares with Katie Price, as well as his parents, and also a video of his stunning holiday home.

Taking to his Instagram, Peter posted a snap of Princess and him cuddled up in a restaurant, enjoying a meal out.

“Love you bist @officialprincess_andre,” he captioned the post.

He then shared a picture with his arms wrapped proudly around his parents, who are celebrating 65 years of marriage.

He wrote: “HAPPY 65th wedding anniversary mum and dad. You are the greatest. What a milestone. I aspire to be like you both. Love you and so grateful to still have you both in our lives. Na Zisete (long live in greek).”

Pete is on holiday in Cyprus with his wife Emily MacDonagh, and his kids, Princess, Junior, Amelia and Theo.

And he showed off the stunning property he owns there – complete with a huge pool, tennis courts and lots of greenery.

He captioned the clip on Instagram: “I bought this land nearly 20 years ago and me and my father built this. Dad planted all these trees years ago and now wow. So grateful to have this. Great to be back home in our Cyprus.”

Pete recently revealed he was hoping he’d be able to take his family on holiday to his home country if the coronavirus rules were sufficiently eased.

Writing in his new! magazine column, he said: “I’m really hoping I can get away over the next couple of weeks to my holiday home in Cyprus, but it’ll definitely be last minute if it does happen.”