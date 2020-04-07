We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre has joked about feeling dominated by his wife Emily Macdonagh.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dad-of-four has been left in charge of the kids, organising the cleaning, cooking and homeschooling, while Emily works on the frontline as a doctor for the NHS.

And Peter seemed to make a joke at his own expense when he shared a funny meme with his fans on Instagram.

In the picture, a couple can be seen attending a therapy session together.

A speech bubble from the therapist reads: “Do you feel dominated by your wife?”

Rather than the husband responding, the wife answers for him: “No, he doesn’t.”

Peter captioned the meme “brilliant,” with a cry-laughing emoji, so can clearly relate!

It comes after Peter shared a super sweet tribute to his wife Emily, while she’s working hard for the NHS.

Taking to social media, the Mysterious Girl hit maker shared a snap of his partner posing beside her health worker colleagues.

In the inspiring photo, the NHS staff can be seen holding up signs spelling out a very important message, urging people to follow government orders and stay indoors to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

‘We stay here for you, please stay at home for us,’ the sign read.

Captioning the photo, Peter revealed his pride for Emily.

‘Proud 🙂 #supportthenhs Thank you so much to ALL the NHS and the carers up and down the country,’ he wrote.

Lots of Peter’s fans and followers took to the comment section to praise Emily for her bravery and hard work.

‘Well done Emily and the rest of the NHS staff ❤️,’ one wrote.

Peter had previously posted another desperate plea, telling his followers to take the pandemic seriously.

‘Please be safe everyone. This is serious stuff,’ he wrote.