We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre and his wife Emily celebrated their five year wedding anniversary this weekend.

Peter Andre and his wife Emily celebrated their five year wedding anniversary this weekend.

The Aussie pop star and the NHS doctor tied the knot in a lavish ceremony five years ago and Peter took to social media to mark the mile stone with a series of tributes to one another.

Mysterious Girl hit maker Peter, who shares six-year-old Amelia and three-year-old Theo with Emily, shared some stunning footage from the white wedding day, sweetly writing, ‘Unforgettable ❤️.’

The couple have also opened up about how they’ve made their eight year romance last.

READ MORE: Katie Price admits she wishes she stayed married to Peter Andre as she denies cheating claims

Speaking to The Sun, Peter explained that the couple’s differing opinions on things is the key.

“We have two ­completely different ways of looking at things but we create a nice balance,” he said.

The pair also opened up about their decision to keep their little ones away from the world of fame.

“I respect Emily’s ­decision to keep the kids out of the limelight,” Pete explained.

“I also think that with kids these days, I have to let go of the reins as they are different to our generation.”

Meanwhile, Emily, who has been working on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis, said, “Millie has already asked me why her face can’t be shown on TV but I 100 per cent don’t think it’s the right thing to do.

“I’m going to stick to that until she’s able to weigh up the pros and cons but I don’t think that will be until she’s a teenager.

“I don’t think children understand the dangers of the internet.”