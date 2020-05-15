We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre has revealed his wife Emily is rather irritated with him after he messed up with a serious blunder live on TV yesterday.

The Aussie pop star, who tied the knot with doctor Emily back in 2015, appeared on ITV’s Loose Women via video link from his lavish Surrey home.

The loved up couple share two little ones too and have always made sure to keep Amelia, six and Theo, three, out of the spotlight.

But Emily and Peter’s efforts to keep Theo’s identity private were thrown out the window when the sweet tot gatecrashed Peter’s telly stint yesterday.

During the Mysterious Girl hit maker’s moment on screen, little Theo ran into the room and onto his daddy’s lap, fully exposing his face on camera.

Woops!

Addressing the situation on social media, Pete, who also shares 12-year-old daughter Princess and 14-year-old son Junior with ex wife Kate Price, hilariously admitted the stunt had got him in trouble with Emily, ‘I’m sooo in the dog house 🐕 🏠. 😬 Hey accidents happen we are in lockdown.’

Peter’s followers were super sympathetic, insisting that telly bosses should’ve moved away from his video call when Theo made his appearance.

‘Bless you, you tried to be fair, they could have cut you off the screen, as everyone aware of Emily’s wishes,’ one wrote.

Others couldn’t help but notice Theo’s resemblance to his big brother, writing, ‘He’s soooooo adorable!! He looks like junior 💙.’

‘Not your fault, out of your control you dealt with it best you could…we appreciate why you keep Millie and Theo out of the public eye..handsome young man like his dad and big bro 💕,’ added another.