Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh is planning a very special Father's Day for her husband after they revealed plans to welcome two babies in the next three years.

NHS doctor Emily has been working on the frontline during the coronavirus lockdown, while Pete has looked after their children Millie, six and Theo, three, as well as his children, Junior and Princess.

And, for this reason, she wants to show him how much he means to her on Father’s Day this year, with a big dinner, and breakfast in bed served by his four children.

Speaking in OK! magazine, she said: “It’s Father’s Day this week so I will do a nice meal for Pete and he’ll get treated to breakfast in bed. The kids will also make him some cards.

“We never do anything extravagant for occasions like this because I think the small efforts are what are most important.”

She added: “I take my hat off to Pete for these last few months. He’s been awesome.

“He’s been mum and dad for the days I’m at work and it’s not been easy, so he deserves a chilled day”.

Emily went on to reveal how Peter has become much more lenient with the kids since becoming more involved in helping out around the house.

She said: “Peter feels much more involved thanks to being at home.

“He has become less strict as a parent and he’s more lenient with Millie and Theo than he was with Junior and Princess.”

It comes after Peter revealed he and Emily want two more children before he turns 50 years old in February 2023.

He told The Sun: “Here I was trying to get my head around the thought of having one more child but then Emily throws a bombshell on me of having two more children.”