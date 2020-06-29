Peter Andre reveals he’s ‘freaking out’ as daughter Princess turns 13

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre's eldest daughter celebrated her 13th birthday today, and her dad has confessed how he's feeling about having a teenage girl.

Speaking exclusively to GoodToKnow, the Mysterious Girl singer – who’s also father to Junior, 15, Amelia, six, and Theo, three – confessed: “I’m burying my head in my hands knowing that I’ve now got a teenage girl and I’m freaking out about that.

“I might need a year to get over it!”

While he’s finding the thought of his children growing up “pretty distressing,” Pete also insisted he’s got “good teenagers” thanks to the fact he allows them to talk to him and his wife Emily about anything.

He said: “One of the things Emily said to me is that it’s really important to let your kids be able to talk to you about anything, because if they don’t you end up just rebelling against your parents.

“And so, I actually feel that they’re going to be good teenagers, because there’s nothing out of bounds to talk to me about.”

Pete also told us how he has enjoyed spending time with his kids in lockdown, while NHS doctor Emily has been working on the frontline.

“I used the time that we had in lockdown to be with the family, to spend time with them,” he told us. “Obviously I’m a very hands on dad but a lot of my work took me away a lot, so for me to be able to be with the kids 24/7, it was great.”

During lockdown, Pete has also started taking vitamin D, vitamin C and Omega three supplements, on the advice of Emily, as well as Reverse Life collagen, which is a liquid form of collagen.

He said: “It’s obvious that your collagen gets less and less as you get older, so it makes perfect sense that if you’re adding collagen back into your system, it’s full of vitamins and got protein in it.

“I feel better, my hair’s thicker, and I think it’s a combination of the collage, the vitamins, as well as training. I think all of it combined really does work.”

