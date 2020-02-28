We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It may be hard to believe but Peter Andre turned 47 years old yesterday.

And his son Junior shared an adorable post wishing him a Happy Birthday on Instagram.

Although, while he called him the “best dad ever,” he couldn’t resist taking the mick out of his dad at the same time.

14-year-old Junior, who Pete shares with Katie Price, shared a snap of himself towering over his dad, posing in the woods with his arm around him.

He captioned the picture: “Happy birthday to the best dad to ever step foot on this earth.

“You can sometimes be bare embarrassing. You can sometimes be bare wet. your a LFG. (Little friendly giant) but most of all. You have alota love.

“And that’s why ur the best dad. You do so much for me, and so much for others.

“Ur so unselfish. (Unless it’s your coffee) ur so ‘funny’. And you give everything to ur family and friends. I love u so much [sic].”

Ending on a funny note, Junior finished: “Jheeeeee imagine being 47.”

Pete clearly saw the funny side of his son’s post as he shared it to his own Instagram page, and confessed it “made his whole day”.

He wrote: “As a father you can only ever wish your children love you; and my boy, now almost 15, wrote something that made me very happy. Plse read his post.

“Yeah he’s right, I’m a bit wet and embarrassing but his words made my whole day yesterday turning 47. Thank you J.

“I am one proud dad to have you, love you very much, and the others of course.”

He finished: “Now go do your homework.”

As well as Junior, Pete is also dad to Princess, 12, with Katie, who he was married to from 2005 to 2009.

He and his wife Emily MacDonagh also have children Amelia, six, and Theo, three.