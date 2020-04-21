We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess has unveiled her amazing singing voice on Instagram, clearly taking after her dad.

Mysterious Girl singer Peter proudly shared a clip of his daughter belting out Bruno Mars’ song When I was Your Man.

In the video, Peter revealed how he had planned to sing the song by himself but when he heard Princess’ talented vocals, he changed his mind and gave the lead to her.

Along with the clip, he wrote: “Nice tone bist. Ok this surprised me. Was just getting ready to do the lead vocal on all my harmonies and in walks a Princess.”

And Peter’s fans were very impressed with Princess’ singing abilities too.

Katie Piper commented: “Wow beautiful- what a voice!”

And one fan wrote: “Wow thats amazing Princess! Taking after her Dad x.”

Another of Peter’s followers even called her the “next Amy Winehouse”!

It comes after Peter left fans in stitches when he showed off his teenage son Junior’s hilarious lockdown makeover.

Taking to social media, Peter shared some footage of 14-year-old Junior having a hair cut, before revealing the final result in a seriously funny way.

Admitting that Junior, who is Princess’ brother, had opted for a buzz cut, the Aussie pop star compared the transformation to another celeb famous for having a shaved head.

Uploading a snippet for the eyes of his 1.4 million Instagram followers, Peter added Sinead O’Connor’s Nothing Compares 2 U to the background of the clip.

Also making sure to point out Junior’s slightly altered eyebrow, Peter wrote, “So junior went buzz.

‘Ps he did the ridiculous eyebrow not me. He wanted the haircut so I did it ….. Enjoy.”

Junior and Princess are spending lockdown with their dad, his wife Emily and their two half-siblings, Amelia and Theo.