We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre has revealed he plans to recreate his wedding night with wife Emily to mark their 10th anniversary.

Peter, 47, married junior doctor Emily McDonagh almost five years ago in July and while that milestone is just weeks a month away, he has turned his thoughts to the long-term celebrations.

Speaking about his anniversary plans, he admits, ‘Well, the plan was to take her back to Santorini, where we had our honeymoon, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be possible this year. It looks like I’ll be cooking a nice meal for her.’

And while Pete says he hasn’t spoken about renewing their vows, in the New! magazine interview, he added, ‘What I have said is when we get to 10 years I want to have an anniversary party of parties and recreate the night of out wedding. We had African musicians and Greek and Irish music and it was brilliant.’

How many children does Peter Andre have?

Pete has two kids with Emily, 30, daughter Amelia, six, and son Theo, three, plus two children – son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 12, from his previous marriage to Katie Price. And over the years they have been married Pete has learned the secret to a successful marriage. He shared, ‘We both listen. We may not agree on everything, but we listen to what the other has to say. If you can’t see what’s annoying your partner and learn from it, it continues to be a problem.’

Pete, who shot to fame following his 90s hit Mysterious Girl, has even been writing new music in lockdown – and a delight for fans, he plans to release some.

He added, ‘I’m definitely going to put something out over the summer because I just think, why not? I think it’s about time. I want to write really cool, fresh songs. I want to get young songwriters involved.’

Looks like Peter Andre fans are in for a real treat this summer…