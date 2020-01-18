It’s fair to say things aren’t great for Katie Price right now. The former glamour model – once worth an estimated £45m – was declared bankrupt towards the end of last year, something she blamed on her ex-husband, Peter Andre, 46.

Katie Price , 41, reportedly told commuters, during a rush-hour train journey from London to Ebbsfleet in Kent while swigging from an M&S tinny, ‘I’ve known it’s coming, going bankrupt, because I took him [Peter] to court. He’s the worst person ever.’

But Peter Andre has made it clear he isn’t taking his former wife’s comments personally. In a recent social media Q&A with fans, the Mysterious Girl singer was asked if he and Katie were still in contact.

Pete responded, ‘Yes. She is the mother of my children so I will always wish her nothing but the best.’ He later added, ‘On this subject let me please say that I am a very happy person and I would never wish for anybody to have a hard time.

‘I will always be respectful when it comes to this subject. She is the mother of my children.’

The sweet statement comes after sources revealed that Pete had assured Katie he would help her out financially. An insider said, ‘He feels sorry for Katie. He has a soft heart and, despite their differences, he wouldn’t want to see her suffer.’

Katie and Pete famously fell in love during their time together in the I’m a Celebrity jungle in 2004. They share son Junior, 14, and 12-year-old daughter Princess, and divorced in 2009. While Pete has since settled down with wife Emily MacDonagh, who he has two children with (Amelia, five, and three-year-old Theo), Katie – also mum to Harvey, 17, Jett, six, and five-year-old Bunny – has been divorced twice since and is currently in an on/off relationship with Kris Boyson.

April: When discussing her marriages, Katie said, ‘I’m going through my third divorce now. But I believe when you get married, it should be that person forever. The first one, we met in a jungle and it didn’t feel like a real marriage, managers involved and all that.’

May: Just two days before the 10th anniversary of their split, Katie tweeted, ‘I had a tough year last year! A person stirred trouble with me and Pete, to which he reacted to protect our children. Yes I said things but I was upset and didn’t mean harm! Me and Pete love each other really lol I’m sorry @mrpeterandre if I hurt you!’ Pete responded, ‘Do you know what. I really appreciate you saying that. Thank you.’

July: Claiming that being in the public eye ruined her relationship with Pete, Katie said, ‘I probably wouldn’t have done so much stuff in the media because I reckon we’d still be together if certain people hadn’t been involved, 100%.’