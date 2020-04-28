We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre reveals plans to let son Junior give him a buzz cut as payback for him playing hairdresser.

The singer is currently juggling parenthood, homeschooling and running the house while wife Emily goes to work for the NHS as a key worker, and with lockdown making normal things like getting a hair cut impossible, people like Pete have resorted to cutting his kids hair himself.

Earlier this month Pete gave son junior a buzz cut and he uploaded the finished result to his instagram and captioned it, ‘So junior went buzz. Go to my stories to see it unravel #lockdownbuzz

Ps he did the ridiculous eyebrow not me. He wanted the haircut so I did it ….. Enjoy @officialjunior_andre #dadsdiy @sineadoconnorofficial’

And it looks like Pete is almost ready to see Junior return the favour. In his new! magazine column this week, he writes, ‘Junior wants to get me back and give me a buzz cut. I might just let him, but I want to love my mysterious curls for a little bit longer.’

He also reveals he’s let his fitness regime slip a bit but is planning on running 5k for charity.

What else has Peter Andre been doing during lockdown?

He said, ‘Junior has nominated me to do the 5k running challenge to raise money for the NHS and of course I’m going to do it. Afterwards I’ll nominate a few of my friends to take part as they’ve got time on their hands. I’m still exercising as much as possible, but I’m putting my beach body on hold until 2035, as I’ve not been exercising as much as I normally would.

He added, ‘Obviously I’m looking after the kids while Emily’s at work, so I haven’t had much time, but I’ve been doing some workouts at home to keep my fitness up, and the occasional outdoor run.’

Pete is self-isolating with son Junior, 14, daughter Princess, 12, whom he has from his previous marriage to Katie Price and kids Amelia, six, and Theo, three, who he has with wife Emily.