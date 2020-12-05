We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Around this time last year, Phillip Schofield was battling with the secret that he was gay, despite having been married since 1993, and having two daughters, Molly, 27, and Ruby 24, with wife Stephanie Lowe.

In his new book, Life’s What You Make It, the 58-year-old TV presenter describes it as being in ‘the darkest of places’, and writes how, over last year’s Christmas and New Year period, he regularly ‘sobbed quietly in the dark’, refused to eat – despite the best efforts of 56-year-old Steph – and was only getting two hours’ sleep a night.

‘It’s like being inside the blackest cloud and being consumed by crushing, desperate sadness,’ Phil recalled. ‘Nothing and no one can make it better.’

But, after coming out in February live on This Morning to his co-host and close pal Holly Willoughby, this Christmas looks set to be a much happier time for Phillip and his family. And, despite reports he has moved out of their family home and into a London bachelor pad, Phillip has insisted he and Stephanie have not talked about divorce, so it looks as if he’ll be staying with the family for Christmas.

Every year, Phillip presents How To Spend It Well At Christmas and, despite the pandemic restrictions, this year will be no different.

Equally festive is the This Morning studio, which has already been decorated with a tree, and – clearly a huge fan of the festive period – Phil has previously said on social media, ‘The great thing about working in telly is Christmas starts really early.’

Phil and Steph have been known to decorate their family living room for Christmas at the end of October, with stunning baubles, a huge Christmas tree and four stockings hanging over the fireplace, as well as the traditional logs by the fire.

With a wine cellar in the family home consisting of more than 2,000 bottles of wine – and worth a reported £100,000 – it’s no wonder that Phil loves to entertain at Christmas.

Video of the Week

While parties may not be as big this year, he has previously revealed that his Christmases involve ‘everyone coming to us because we’ve got the biggest table’.

He added, ‘My job is Christmas drinks – entirely my responsibility – plus atmosphere, fires and fun. I’m also a magnificent clearer-upper.’

We hope you and your family have a really happy Christmas this year, Phil!