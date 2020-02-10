We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe has hinted she and her daughters have been struggling to come to terms with the fact that the This Morning presenter is gay.

Phil came out publicly on Friday in an emotional statement on social media, followed by an interview with his co-host and best friend Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

He said his wife and their two adult daughters, Molly and Ruby, have been amazing, and supportive.

However, breaking her silence over the weekend, Stephanie confessed it’s been extremely difficult to get their heads around.

Speaking to The Sun, Stephanie said: “At the same time, we’ve been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they’ve been trying to make sense of it all for themselves.

“Our family has also been so supportive and will help us going forward.

“Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in this taking this brave step and I will still be there, holding his hand. Everyone should be proud to live their own truth.”

Phil also seemed to reveal Steph briefly left him when he originally came out to her, in the same interview.

He said: “Steph is my closest confidante. She’s been amazing. I have no secrets from Steph.

“We have been very truthful and honest. She has known for a while. When you live with someone you know these things don’t you?

“We sat down and we talked and then she left me to have space.”

It has has been reported that Steph doesn’t plan to divorce Phillip until he has found a new love.

According to the Mirror, a source claimed, “Steph isn’t bitter over Phil’s coming out.

“She isn’t the type to be spiteful by dragging him into court.

“She’s saying she’ll stick with him until he’s settled and happy in a new relationship, and then they’ll talk about an amicable split deal.”