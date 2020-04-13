Phillip Schofield reveals heartbreak as This Morning guest dies of coronavirus

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Phillip Schofield took to social media to express his heartbreak following the loss of a This Morning guest.

The iconic host of the ITV chat show, who appears on screens on weekday mornings alongside co-presenter Holly Willoughby, wrote a poignant message on Twitter after finding out the sad news that a friend of the show had died after suffering from coronavirus.

A few weeks ago, during a video chat with Dearnlea Nursing Home, Phil and Holly were introduced to pensioner John who left viewers in stitches as he began to dance and sing during the interview.

After warming the nation’s hearts with his performance, John held up a sign that read, ‘coronavirus can do one’.

Phillip was informed of John’s passing by a Tweet that said, ‘It’s with great sadness that John from Dearnlea Nursing Home has sadly passed away after testing positive for Covid-19. Please join our village in playing the song he sang on This Morning “Penny Arcade” at 7pm on Saturday ❤️.

‘His family wanted to say thank you for making his dreams come true to sing on TV ❤️❤️ please RT to try and get Phil or Holly to see this. Thanks xxxx.’

Responding to the announcement, Phillip shared his condolences and promised that he and Holly would pay their respects live on telly next week, typing, ‘This is heartbreaking. Holy and I have a week off next week. We will pay John a proper tribute when we are back. Our love to all his family and friends.’

Lots of viewers joined in to post their own kind words, with one Tweeter saying, ‘This is such sad news I watched the show and his segment was so moving and brilliant.’

‘Absolutely gutted to hear this,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Aww no that’s so sad, he was such a happy chap.’

‘He was amazing on tv singing a few weeks back! I’m so sorry to you and his family. Hopefully he will be up in the sky singing to us,’ continued a fourth.