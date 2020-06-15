Exciting news for Phillip Schofield as he is offered ‘tempting’ new project

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Phillip Schofield might have some exciting news on the horizon as he has been offered a ‘tempting’ new project.

The This Morning presenter is said to be in demand with publishing houses as bookmakers are desperate to sign him.

Publishers are said to want the host to write a tell-all book that will detail the star’s struggle with his sexuality.

Earlier this year, the longtime ITV presenter revealed that he is gay and has been living with his identity secretly for a number of years.

“Book publishers are all desperate for him to write an autobiography,” a source told the Mirror.

“They know it could be a best-seller as he’s such a household name with a legion of fans.”

The insider added, “the money on advances is now more than £1.5m which could tempt him!”.

It comes just four months after the presenter came out as homosexual.

The presenter, who shares two teenage daughters with wife of 27 years Stephanie Lowe, took to his Instagram stories with a statement that read, ‘You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they struggling with, or the stated of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to term with the fact that I am gay.

‘This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home,’ the TV star continued. ‘I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion. Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments’.

Phillip added, ‘Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine. This will probably come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.’