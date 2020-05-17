Phillip Schofield slams romance speculation in online rant after sharing snap of rumoured boyfriend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Phillip Schofield was forced to hit back at fans speculating about his love life this weekend.

The This Morning star, who came out as gay earlier this year, took to social media to share a sweet photograph as he enjoyed a socially distanced walk with a pal.

After snapping a selfie of him and his walking buddy, Phillip took to Instagram to post it for the eyes of his three million followers.

‘First socially distanced walk with a mate! Thank you @sischofe .. last person I had a drink with before the wheels fell off, first I’ve seen as we try to reattach them,’ Phil captioned the smiley snapshot.

But the iconic telly presenter had to issue a scathing rant after fans began wondering if the man in his photo was a love interest.

‘Yeah ok Phil “mate”! Wink wink,’ one cheekily wrote, while another penned, ‘Boyfriend?’

Phil made sure to put a stop to the speculation, hitting out with a fiery comment.

‘Yes! A mate! That’s what they still call family friends who you’ve known for 20 years and who come round to check if you’re ok,’ he wrote alongside a middle finger emoji.

Lots of Phil’s loyal followers quickly came through to support him, criticising those gossiping about his personal life.

‘I knew there would be loads of questions.. 🙄.. Blimey.. All I want to say is, it looks lovely where you are.. Very green and lush,’ one supportive Insta’ user commented.

A second added, ‘Ignore the haters @schofe, people are always mean when insecure, ill informed or basically just mean a***holes!!!’

‘Perfect reply Phil 👍,’ agreed another, while a fourth chipped in, ‘Good for you Phil. You dont needed explain yourself anyway. Legend.’