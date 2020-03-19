Phillip Schofield hints at very sad news for This Morning fans

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Phillip Schofield has hinted that some sad news could be on the horizon for lovers of This Morning.

The silver fox presenter, who famously hosts the ITV chat show alongside Holly Willoughby, has been taking to screens with his co-star as per usual this week, despite growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of Covid-19 throughout the UK has resulted in the public being told to follow social distancing advice and self-isolate if they have symptoms of the contagious virus.

It was also announced last night that schools across the nation are set to close later this week.

It’s not been good news in the world of TV either, with many soaps confirming that they are set to halt production.

In light of the news, Phillip has hinted that This Morning may be the next programme to go off air amid the health crisis.

“Saturday Night Takeaway, for the first time ever, will go out on Saturday night without an audience. It’s just, umm, it’ll be a very different show without any noise,” Phillip explained on the show.

“We’ve also just heard that EastEnders has postponed filming until further notice. They’ve said, ‘In light of the spread of covid-19 and after much consideration, it’s been decided that filming EastEnders will be postponed until further notice’.”

He added, “That goes for Casualty, Holby and Doctors,” before announcing, “It’s bound to happen, I mean everyone – we’re all holding on by the skin of our teeth.”

This Morning’s usual formatting has been altered in this week’s circumstances, with many guests appearing via video link.

Health expert Dr Zoe Williams was interviewed over video call from her home, after falling ill with what she believed to be coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid was unable to fulfil her usual presenting duties after someone in her household came down with coronavirus like symptoms.

Luckily, Charlotte Hawkins was on hand to take her place alongside Piers Morgan while Susanna remained in self-isolation at her London home.