Phillip Schofield proved he's been isolating with his wife Steph and children as they all posed together in matching pyjamas.

The This Morning host previously denied he’d moved out of his family home in Oxfordshire, after coming out as gay in February, and has now shared a picture with his former partner, their two daughters, Molly and Ruby, as well as Ruby’s boyfriend Will Proctor.

The family were all smiles wearing matching pyjama sets, with the slogan Isolation Generation on them.

Clearly proving he and Steph are as close as ever despite their breakup, they hugged for the picture, and were beaming as they pointed at the words on their t-shirts.

Phil captioned the picture: “Isolation situation!!”

And Phillip’s followers were all very quick to point out how great a tan they all have, having seemingly been spending lots of time in the garden sunbathing.

Vicky Pattison commented: “You’ve got a lovely colour to you petal.”

Another fan asked: “How do you get SO tanned?”

And Phil replied: “Been sunny for 6 weeks!!”

It comes after Phillip was forced to hit back at fans speculating about his love life.

After snapping a selfie of him and his walking buddy, Phillip took to Instagram to post it for the eyes of his three million followers.

“First socially distanced walk with a mate! Thank you @sischofe .. last person I had a drink with before the wheels fell off, first I’ve seen as we try to reattach them,” Phil captioned the smiley snapshot.

But the iconic telly presenter had to issue a scathing rant after fans began wondering if the man in his photo was a love interest.

“Yeah ok Phil ‘mate’! Wink wink,” one cheekily wrote, while another penned, “Boyfriend?”

Phil made sure to put a stop to the speculation, hitting out with a fiery comment.

“Yes! A mate! That’s what they still call family friends who you’ve known for 20 years and who come round to check if you’re ok,” he wrote alongside a middle finger emoji.