Phillip Schofield is known for being one of the nation’s favourite telly hosts.

But the ITV This Morning presenter has branched out into the world of booze for an exciting new career venture.

Phillip regularly shares his love of a tipple on his social media platforms, posting snaps of his favourite gins and wines for the eyes of his followers.

Now, Schofe is delving further into his admiration for alcohol and launching his very own supermarket wine range.

The TV star has collaborated with Italian wine producer When In Rome to create his own selection of vino to be sold exclusively at Waitrose.

The wine boxes are ethically sourced from independent Italian vineyards, and a Falanghina and a Nero di Troia with Phil’s name on will be available to buy in Waitrose stores and online at the end of the month.

Speaking on his involvement in the creation process, Phillip explained, “When I agreed to this partnership, I had certain conditions; I wanted to be part of the tasting team.

“I wanted figures on how eco-friendly box wine was and I wanted it to be good value. The result is something I felt I could really invest in.

“I have really enjoyed the process of sourcing, selecting and now sharing these wines with everyone.

“I don’t think there is anything I have been so passionate about, so I hope everyone enjoys them as much as I do.”

Go, Phillip!

Rob Malin, CEO of When In Rome, added, “We are very excited about this launch.

“We asked Phillip if he would be keen to choose his own Italian craft wine, which he was really excited by, so we took a number of samples from across Italy and let him choose his favourites.”

We can’t wait to get our hands on a glass of the stuff.