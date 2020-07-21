We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan has revealed he's injured himself toward the start of his family holiday.

The 55-year-old jetted off for a well-earned break in the south of France but disaster has struck, with Piers needing to use a pair of crutches.

Being just two-days into his six week break in Saint-Tropez and Piers has revealed he’s struggling to walk unaided.

He uploaded a snap of him with his three sons, Albert, 19, Spencer, 27, and Stanley, 23, who he has with wife Marion stood beside the sea and captioned it, ‘Peg-leg. (nothing like tearing a tendon on Day 2 of a 6-week holiday).’

Hopefully the injury would make Piers slow down and put his feet up but as a man who likes to enjoy cricket and golf, it doesn’t look like he will let the crutches hold him back.

Fans have been mixed with their messages of sympathy. One wrote, ‘Man Up’ and another put, ‘Hope you didn’t go cheap on holiday insurance’ while a third added, ‘Hope it gets better soon Piers enjoy the rest of your holiday.’

So far on his holiday he’s enjoyed lunch with two of his sons – for the first time in 120 days and also bumped into Dame Joan Collins while eating at Club 55. Obviously Piers couldn’t resist joining her for a photo, which he cheekily captioned, ‘Don’t you wish someone looked at you the way Dame Joan looks at me?’

His summer break comes after her revealed he was releasing a new book called Wake Up.

His yet to be released book hit number one in amazon’s best-sellers list to which he was delighted. He wrote, ‘Well this is a nice way to start the day… the UK’s best-selling political book & it’s not even published until Oct 15. Thanks to everyone who’s already pre-ordered. The link is in my bio if you’d like to do so too. #WakeUp’