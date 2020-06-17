We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan has hit out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his reaction to footballer Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign.

The controversial journalist has been very vocal in his support over the Manchester United player’s campaign to protect school children against hunger, but has condemned the prime minister for his “complete lies” surrounding the issue.

During this morning’s ITV’s Good Morning Britain, host Piers hit out at Boris accusing him of lying about not being aware of the young sportsman’s important campaign.

Marcus penned a moving letter to MPs asking them to ‘protect the vulnerable’ by providing meal vouchers to children in need from low-income families over the coming summer.

The plea was originally rejected earlier this week, however after the popular footballer’s letter received immense support from members of the public, the Prime Minister made a U-turn on the initial decision.

Speaking in yesterday’s daily briefing, Boris Johnson claimed that he had only become aware of the campaign on that day, which is presumably why the campaign was later picked up.

“I thank him for what he’s done and I think he’s right to draw attention to the issue,” said the prime minister.

However, outspoken Piers accused Boris of lying about being previously unaware of the campaign, saying on this morning’s GMB, “Yeah but you didn’t, did you prime minister? That’s a complete lie.

“Because just yesterday you sent out government ministers to double down, saying there was no need to do this,” he continued, adding,”Did you forget? That Grant Shapps was wheeled out to defend your policy of not giving kids these free meals?”

“Do you trust us to believe that you had no idea what your government was saying yesterday morning in the middle of a pandemic?” asked an outraged Piers. “About an issue this important?

“They didn’t mention it to you? That one of the biggest football stars in the country had written you an open letter that was all over social media? That Downing Street had responded to?

“Really Boris?”

It came after Manchester-born Marcus opened up about his own upbringing in the emotional letter, they ‘relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches.’

Reaching out to the government, he wrote, ‘Today I am asking that all MPs put their rivalries aside and stand in solidarity on an issue that could prove detrimental to the stability of families across the country for generations to come. Help us break the cycle of hardship.

‘Please, do the right thing and extend the free food voucher scheme throughout the school summer holidays. Give our vulnerable families just one less thing to worry about.’