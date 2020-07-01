Piers Morgan reveals why ‘there are three of us’ in marriage

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan has spoken about why ‘there are three’ people in his marriage.

But when making the admission, the controversial TV presenter was not talking about his wife of 10 years Celia Walden, instead referring to his Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid.

Piers and Susanna have become a TV power couple over the years that they’ve been working together, joining the best of famous ITV duos like Ant & Dec, Philip (Schofield) and Holly (Willoughby) and of course TV and real life couples Ruth (Langsford) and Eamonn (Holmes) and Richard (Madeley) and Judy (Finnigan).

So it was a shocking moment when Piers made the admission that there are actually three people in their TV marriage.

This morning’s instalment of the duo’s breakfast news show saw TV star Judge Rinder, whose real name is Robert, in conversation with the pair.

The TV judge, who is close friends with Susanna, is currently appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with Piers’ longtime co-host.

And speaking about their appearance on the sofa together, Robert took to teasing GMB host Piers about how he must find it difficult that her new Gogglebox co-star has taken, as he has been known to refer to her, his ‘TV wife’.

Joking with the controversial journalist, Judge Rinder then added, ‘but let’s face it, you’ve always been the third person in our marriage’.

Piers then agreed with the barrister, who has been hosting his eponymous reality courtroom series since 2014, saying, ‘well yeah, there are three of us’.

The trio went on to discuss Susanna and Robert’s presence on Celebrity Gogglebox, as Piers made a cheeky admission about his co-host’s appearance.

Piers revealed that when watching the clip of the pair, he had been taken by his fellow presenter’s legs on show, saying, “I couldn’t get past her legs… the leopard skin leotard and these bare legs…”.

Susanna quickly moved to shut him down, quipping, “It’s amazing isn’t it… I’ve got legs.”

Let’s hope Piers doesn’t get too jealous watching this week’s Gogglebox!