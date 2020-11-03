We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan has revealed both his parents have been battling Coronavirus for the past fortnight.

The journalist turned TV presenter opened up about his ongoing family fight with the deadly virus on Good Morning Britain, ahead of the nation being placed into a second lockdown.

Piers said, “I’d like to say something to my parents, they are both battling Covid and have been for two weeks and it’s a scary thing for a family.”

READ MORE: Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden share devastating news

It’s understood Piers mother and step-father – Gabrielle and Glynne Pughe-Morgan, contracted the virus from someone in their social bubble, after like most families, they tried to be careful.

Piers’ biological father Eamonn Vincent O’Meara, tragically died in a road accident when Piers was just 11 months old. His mother later re-married and he took on his step-dad’s surname.

He explained, “When your elderly parents are fighting it, they are both in their mid to late 70s, and they got it two weeks ago from someone in their bubble, and they had to go out and they were very sensible but got the virus, and then bang it was like dominoes.”

Piers, who has four children – sons Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, Albert, 19, and daughter Elise, eight – with wife Celia, urged others to be more considerate as the government sets in place Lockdown 2.

He went on to confirm that they are now in recovery, although Glynne has still lost his sense of taste and smell.

Video of the Week

He added, “It’s been a long two weeks for our family. It’s long for us because we can’t get in there but incredibly long for my parents and for anyone that goes through this.”

Fans have offered their support. One wrote, “I may not agree with you at times but I’ll be praying for you and your parents.” And another added, “Hoping they both pull through and are back on the road to recovery soon mate.”