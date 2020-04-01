Piers Morgan reveals his youngest son has coronavirus ‘symptoms’

Trending:

Hayley Minn

    • Piers Morgan has revealed that his youngest son Albert has shown 'mild symptoms' of coronavirus.

    Piers revealed the scary news about his 19-year-old son on Good Morning Britain while discussing the deadly virus.

    He said: “One of my sons had it in a much milder way. My youngest boy.

    “I think most people are associating [lack of taste and smell] that with the virus, it’s a very unnerving thing to get…”

    Adding that Albert is feeling OK now, he said: “Yes, he had mild symptoms which have cleared up now.”

    Piers – who shares Albert, Spencer, 26, and Stanley, 22, with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe and also has an eight-year-old daughter, Elise, with wife Celia Walden – went on to reveal he had not seen Albert for three weeks before he showed any of the mild symptoms, so did not need to self-isolate.

    His revelation came after his GMB co-star Susanna Reid finished her two-week period of self-isolation due to her own son showing coronavirus symptoms, and returned to the studio.

    On Tuesday’s show, Susanna – who was still presenting GMB via video link during her isolation – said: “I have to say it’s good to be back. I had a slightly different co-presenter when I was at home broadcasting from the sofa, and presented with Sookie [her cat].

    “A little quieter than normal proceedings, just sitting on my lap. Sorry, I’m not social distancing from the cat.”

    However, Susanna – who has sons Sam, 18, Finn, 16, and Jack, 15, with her ex-partner Dominic Cotton – confessed she’s concerned her family are still susceptible to catching the virus.

    Piers agreed: “None of you may have had the virus – this is the problem. Susanna and her sons might go out into the big wild world and one of them might get it.”

