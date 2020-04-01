Piers Morgan reveals his youngest son has coronavirus ‘symptoms’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan has revealed that his youngest son Albert has shown 'mild symptoms' of coronavirus.

Piers revealed the scary news about his 19-year-old son on Good Morning Britain while discussing the deadly virus.

He said: “One of my sons had it in a much milder way. My youngest boy.

“I think most people are associating [lack of taste and smell] that with the virus, it’s a very unnerving thing to get…”

Adding that Albert is feeling OK now, he said: “Yes, he had mild symptoms which have cleared up now.”

Piers – who shares Albert, Spencer, 26, and Stanley, 22, with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe and also has an eight-year-old daughter, Elise, with wife Celia Walden – went on to reveal he had not seen Albert for three weeks before he showed any of the mild symptoms, so did not need to self-isolate.

His revelation came after his GMB co-star Susanna Reid finished her two-week period of self-isolation due to her own son showing coronavirus symptoms, and returned to the studio.

On Tuesday’s show, Susanna – who was still presenting GMB via video link during her isolation – said: “I have to say it’s good to be back. I had a slightly different co-presenter when I was at home broadcasting from the sofa, and presented with Sookie [her cat].

“A little quieter than normal proceedings, just sitting on my lap. Sorry, I’m not social distancing from the cat.”

However, Susanna – who has sons Sam, 18, Finn, 16, and Jack, 15, with her ex-partner Dominic Cotton – confessed she’s concerned her family are still susceptible to catching the virus.

Piers agreed: “None of you may have had the virus – this is the problem. Susanna and her sons might go out into the big wild world and one of them might get it.”