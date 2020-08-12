We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Like father, like son!

Piers Morgan son Spencer has proved he’s just like his dad when it comes to replying to trolls on social media.

The youngster, who is one of Piers’ three sons, took to Twitter to hit back at a troll after he was shamed for holidaying with his famous father.

Spencer, 27, is enjoying a sunshine break with Piers and his siblings, Albert, 19, Stanley, 23, and sister Elise, eight and their mum Celia and have rubbed shoulders with Dame Joan Collins and Amanda Holden so far during the holidays.

A Twitter user, commented, ‘Grown men going on holiday with their Dad, embarrassing.’ To which Spencer bluntly replied, ‘Probably be more embarrassed if I was on holiday with you pal.’

And fans have joined Spencer in support, one wrote, ‘That’s the silliest thing I’ve ever heard! Many men would give anything to even be with their father again, who may have passed, or wish they had a better relationship with their father. How many in this pandemic can’t go near their fathers. This is a good thing, to be proud of.’

Another put, ‘Not everyone gets the opportunity to go on holiday with their dad and or families. Piers may be a lot of things to different people but he’s a dad and a husband first and foremost and a proud and loving one by the looks of things! Enjoy your holidays Morgan’s! Looks ace.’

And fans can’t get enough of his response.

One wrote, ‘Well said Spencer Morgan, enjoy those family holidays priceless memories.’ and another added, ‘Good for you Spencer. Wish I could go on holiday with my dad xx you keep doing it.’

While he’s been holidaying in St Tropez, Piers has been finishing his upcoming book. He wrote, ‘Putting the finishing touches to my new book… everyone who cares about free speech needs to read it, even if they don’t think they do. In fact, ESPECIALLY if they don’t think they do. To pre-order, see link in my bio. #WakeUp.’