Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden share devastating news

Piers Morgan and Celia Walden were burgled at their luxury French villa while the couple were asleep, according to a new article by Celia.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Celia Walden detailed what happened to her and Piers Morgan whilst staying in their French rental home.

The terrifying article explained how thieves had broken in whilst the couple were sleeping, stealing ‘irreplaceable’ objects.

Celia had gone downstairs at 6.15am and saw that her handbag was upside down on the sofa and her jewellery box was empty beside it.

The article added that the thieves had stolen ‘all the cash they could find’, as well as some sentimental jewellery.

Items stolen included a ring that Piers had bought Celia for their fifth anniversary and a vintage Pucci cuff.

In her emotional article, Celia wrote, ‘Every last piece I had with me was gone, none of it of great value, all of it irreplaceable.’

But beyond that, she recounted the shocking realisation that the thieves had been so close to them whilst they were sleeping.

She added, ‘Then I remembered something that made me feel sick: the up-turned handbag found in the sitting room had originally been on a chair in our bedroom. They must have crept in there and stood inches away from us while we slept.”

Celia also revealed she’d spotted a drone flying over the home a few days earlier, which police said was common among burglary victims in the local area.

She concluded her post by adding, ‘After all the stories I’ve heard over the past few days from neighbours and friends who have been burgled in that same area, I feel grateful that we got off as lightly as we did.’

Piers Morgan has not yet commented on the burglary, but will be returning to Good Morning Britain on 1st September.