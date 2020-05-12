We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pink has always been one of the fittest pop stars out there, with an extremely enviable six-pack.

However, the Family Portrait singer has now confessed she really struggled with exercise after giving birth to her children, Jameson, now three, and Willow, eight.

On an Instagram Live, while working out with her personal trainer, Jeanette Jenkins, Pink – whose real name is Alicia Moore – said she used to get really frustrated she couldn’t do sit-ups any more.

She said: “Do you remember how upset I used to get after I had my babies? This was the hardest thing for me to do after childbirth.

“I used to cry, I would get so mad!”

Jeanette then revealed she included global medically recommended post-partum and pregnancy online exercise programme MUTU System in Pink’s recovery and fitness programme to help her.

She said: “To all the mummies, I’ll give a special shout out to MUTU System. We used all of the exercises from MUTU System and we added them to Alicia’s programme.”

MUTU System is a 12 module specialist core and pelvic floor programme used by over 65,000 mothers in more than 150 countries around the world to help rebuild core body strength and remedy physical symptoms such as urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, painful sex and diastasis recti, and was also reportedly used by the Duchess of Cambridge in 2018.

Pink’s revelation comes after she opened up about her terrifying battle with coronavirus.

The singer contracted the killer bug at the beginning of April, alongside her youngest child, Jameson, and although they’re both now fine, she described it as the most challenging period of her life.

She told NBC News: “Battling COVID-19 along with my three-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother.”