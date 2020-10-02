We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus.

The 45th President of the United States took so social media today to confirm the news that he and Melania both have the COVID-19 virus and are set the remain in isolation ahead of November’s presidential election.

Trump penned on Twitter, ‘Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER‘

Meanwhile, Melania, who shares 14-year-old son Barron with husband Donald, made a similar announcement, writing, ‘As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

‘We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,’ the 50-year-old First Lady added.

A statement released by The White House confirmed that Trump and Melania are doing well and are expected to fully recover from the virus.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

The pair’s positive coronavirus test comes after one of 74-year-old Trump’s top first aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the virus too.

The President’s key advisor is thought to have travelled with Trump and Melania with them in Air Force One multiple times over the past weeks.

Hope’s positive coronavirus test lead to Trump and Melania taking one too, finding out all three of them have the illness that has killed thousands of US citizens and over a million worldwide.

Announcing the situation online this week, Trump explained, ‘Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible!

‘The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!’