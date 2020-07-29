This is when we might next see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David and Victoria reportedly extended an invitation to Prince and Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of son Brooklyn's upcoming wedding - in what could be their next public outing.

Brooklyn’s godfather Sir Elton John is also close friends with Harry and Meghan, a further factor that could encourage the couple to attend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumoured to be among the A-list guests invited to Brooklyn Beckham’s upcoming wedding by parents David and Victoria.

Brooklyn is expected to wed American model Nicola Peltz next year. And already the guest list is said to be packed with celebrity guests, thanks to the extensive connections of his parents.

According to The Sun, “good friends” Harry and Meghan are to be given top billing on Victoria and David’s guest list.

An insider told the publication that the Beckhams are keen to get their save the date cards sent as soon as possible to ensure the royal couple can make the big day.

“Brooklyn’s wedding will be one of the most star-studded weddings of all time thanks to his parents’ connections,” the source told The Sun.

“Prince Harry and Meghan are top of the pile as David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day even more special.

“Their schedules are so hectic that David and Victoria want to get their invitations out as quickly as possible.”

David and Victoria attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s own wedding in Windsor in 2018, as well as brother Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Earlier this week David appeared in a video chat with William to discuss prioritising mental health in football.

As well as their friendship with David and Victoria, another key factor could persuade Harry and Meghan to attend 21-year-old Brooklyn’s impending nupitals: their shared mutual friend Sir Elton John.

As well as attending the ceremony as a guest, Sir Elton performed at the lunchtime reception of Harry and Meghan’s Windsor Castle wedding.

“Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir Elton John, is also a good pal of Harry and Meghan’s and Victoria and David hope his presence will also encourage them to take a pew,” the source said.

“It’s going to be a real ‘who’s who’ of weddings — packed with famous faces.”

Brooklyn’s younger brothers, 17-year-old Romeo and 15-year-old Cruz are expected to be groomsmen. Beloved little sister Harper is predicted to be chief bridesmaid.