The insider story behind the picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that everyone’s talking about

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a very busy time during their brief return to the UK, but there's one particular picture that everyone kept talking about.

The pair returned to the UK for a series of royal engagements, before they officially step down as ‘senior’ royals at the end of the month.

During the couple’s first joint appearance since the shock announcement back in January, one photographer captured a one-in-a-million snap.

This follows royal news that Meghan revealed how baby Archie is doing.

It’s been a very busy week for the Sussexes, as they went from engagement to engagement before they officially split from the royal family on March 31.

During their first joint event back – and the first time they were officially pictured since announcing they would be stepping down – one photographer managed to capture a gorgeous picture of the pair.

In the snap, which has since been widely shared and praised by royal fans, Meghan and Harry look adoringly into each other’s eyes, while walking into the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House.

Fans of the pair on social media went wild for the sweet moment, with one saying on Twitter, ‘This looks like this should be the poster for a rom-com or something.’

Samir Hussein, the photographer who captured the moment, has spoken about the moment he took the photo and how their affection for each other was ‘amazing’.

He told HuffPost UK, “It was pouring down with rain, which can be very tricky when shooting flash photography.

“Little did I know these elements would come together so spectacularly to produce a timeless image of the couple. When they arrived their body language and affection for one another was amazing.

“They were smiling and seemed excited to be photographed together after the endless stories and debate about them stepping down as royals.”

The professional – who flew back especially for the event from Ireland, where he’d been accompanying Kate and Wills’ tour – went on to add that the ‘magical’ photo is probably the best picture he’s ever taken of the royals.

“It’s a one-in-a-million event when all the elements you could wish for as a photographer come together – perfect timing, great lighting, strong symbolism and amazing subjects make this a magical photo I am extremely proud of.

“It’s probably the best royal photograph I have taken.”

Fingers crossed for more of these – even if they might not be at royal events…