Princess Andre has returned home to her dad Peter Andre after her puppy Rolo tragically died.

Her mum, Katie Price, only gifted her the French Bulldog last month for her 13th birthday.

But he sadly died instantly when he got caught up in the mechanism of an arm chair.

And now, Pete has revealed his daughter has moved home, as he shared a video of her singing with him while he cooked dinner.

Princess – who splits her time between her divorced parents’ homes – can be heard singing Leonard Cohen’s hit song, Hallelujah, in the video, which has been covered by many artists over the years, including Alexandra Burke.

Alongside the clip, Pete wrote: “When dads cooking and she hits the big note …. @officialprincess_andre@alexandraburke@leonardcohen #harmonies#fatherdaughter.”

Princess’ puppy, Rolo, was found dead at Katie’s house by Princess’ younger sister, Bunny, while Katie was packing bags in another room.

Katie apparently phoned Cheshire-based breeders JRC Bullies, who “gifted” her the dog, to tell them the news immediately.

A spokesman for JRC Bullies told the Mirror: “We are heartbroken that this has happened as we told Katie not to leave a small puppy on its own.

“We can’t believe that the puppy was left unattended as we had left strict instructions.”

But Katie’s spokesman has said it was a “tragic accident”.

On Princess’ 13th birthday, Pete revealed he was “freaking out” about having a teenage daughter.

Speaking exclusively to GoodToKnow, the Mysterious Girl singer – who’s also father to Junior, 15, Amelia, six, and Theo, three – confessed: “I’m burying my head in my hands knowing that I’ve now got a teenage girl and I’m freaking out about that.

“I might need a year to get over it!”