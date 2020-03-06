The Queen’s secret skill is apparently the ‘funniest thing’ you’ll ever see

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is often seen in very formal settings, but turns out one of her secret skills is actually the ‘funniest thing’ you’ll ever see.

Her Majesty’s secret talent was revealed by Bishop Michael Mann.

The monarch’s domestic chaplain revealed she could imitate the sound of the Concorde landing.

This follows royal news that Harry and Meghan have returned to the country for their last appearances as senior royals.

We might be used to see the Queen in official royal engagements looking very serious in her regal duties, but the monarch has often been praised for having a great sense of humour.

And a great example of this is her talent for imitations. According to Bishop Michael Mann, who’s the Queen’s domestic chaplain, the monarch can imitate the sound of the Concorde.

According to Business Insider, he once said that “the queen imitating the Concorde landing is one of the funniest things you could see.”

The Queen’s dressmaker Angela Kelly, has also previously revealed that Her Majesty has a knack for accents.

She made the revelation in rare interview in 2007, where she also praised the monarch’s wit.

Angela said, “We have a lot of fun together. The Queen has a wicked sense of humour and is a great mimic.

The Liverpudlian added, “She can do all accents — including mine.”

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward has also revealed details of the Queen’s sense of humour. Discussing the Queen and Prince Phillip’s 70th wedding anniversary, explained to Loose Women, “I think the secret is they laugh together. I think the Queen is the [comedian].

“She’s a wonderful mimic. She can do the Liverpool accent, she does Irish – she’s very good at American as well.”

We sure wish we’d get an afternoon tea invitation…