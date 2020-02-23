Quentin Tarantino becomes a dad at 56 after wife Daniella gives birth

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick, who welcomed their first child on Saturday.

The Hollywood filmmaker, 56, and Daniella, 36, are now proud parents to a baby boy, who was reportedly born in Tel Aviv, Israel.

‘Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22, 2020,’ a representative for the couple told TMZ.

The baby was born at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital, according to the Jerusalem Post. Daniella is Israeli, which seems to explain why they wanted their child born there, and they also rent a property in the city.

The couple have yet to reveal the name of their child or any photos.

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick met in 2009 at Jerusalem Film Festival, but didn’t start dating until 2016. They then got engaged in June 2017, and married in November 2018, in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony.

Israeli singer and model Daniella shared a lovely photograph of the couple during their wedding ceremony, with the pair choosing to keep their celebrations traditional.

Daniella opted for a classic white gown and veil, and Quentin chose a black suit and tie. They posed surrounded by beautiful white flowers, with Daniella captioning the photograph with their wedding date ‘❤28.11.2018’.

The couple had an engagement party in September 2017, which took place in New York and had Pulp Fiction stars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis in attendance.

Quentin has never been married before and previously explained that working on films monopolises his time. He has previously hinted that he wanted to direct ten films during his career, with latest film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood being his ninth.

It seems like the Hollywood director has finally settled down, after marrying Daniella and the couple welcoming their first child in quick succession. Could this mean Tarantino might be ready for retirement? We certainly hope not!