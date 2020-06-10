We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hollyoaks actress Rachael Adedeji has quit her role on the soap amid claims she suffered racism on set.

The actress, who rose to fame when she competed in the 2009 series of The X Factor, has played Lisa Loveday on the Channel 4 soap since 2016.

Just days ago she said that racist incidents had taken place behind the scenes, taking to social media to air her experiences after slamming the soap’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

‘Did Black Lives Matter when I was told ‘You’re all the same’ by a make-up artist you employed, and remains in employment till this day?,’ she asked.

‘Did Black Lives Matter when a number of female black actors were forced to drastically change their hair, because if not, the viewers “would not be able to tell them apart”?

‘Do Black Lives Matter when my fellow black cast mates are deemed angry, aggressive and too vocal? Did Black Lives Matter when we were referred to as ‘blackies’ by a senior member of the production team? Do Black Lives really Matter to you if over the last 4 years at Hollyoaks, I have only worked with ONE black director?,’ she continued.

‘Systemic changes must be put into practice. Working at Hollyoaks is mostly positive, but the experiences I have encountered are a constant reminder of how difficult it is being a black woman in the industry.’

It has now been confirmed that Rachel made the decision to leave the soap last year.

“Rachel made the decision to leave Hollyoaks to pursue other opportunities earlier last year which saddened us at Hollyoaks as she is one of the leading cast members in the show,” a source told The Sun.

“However, the notice period did allow the writers time to give Lisa Loveday an extremely gripping exit storyline.

“Viewers will see this story play out later this year as her final scenes were filmed shortly before lockdown.”

Rachel’s spokesman added, “It had always been our intention for Rachel to leave the show after a period of time.

“She loved her time on Hollyoaks and the exit storyline was openly discussed with the producers and her together, in a collaborative format.”

Responding to the reports that Rachael suffered racism while working on Hollyoaks, a rep for the Chester based soap said, “We are really concerned to read Rachel’s comments on social media about Hollyoaks this evening. We will be in touch with Rachel directly.”