Rachel McAdams is ‘expecting her second child’ with boyfriend Jamie Linden

Actress Rachel McAdams is reportedly pregnant with her second child.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Mean Girls actress, known for her iconic role as Regina George, was seen shopping for baby clothes in Los Angeles children’s shop, Reckless Unicorn, this week.

While the 41-year-old film star is yet to respond reports that she is expecting, she was photographed again yesterday, showing off what looks like a baby bump in a tight white T-shirt during a day out LA.

The gorgeous actress, known for starring in big screen smash hit The Notebook alongside Ryan Gosling, already shares a son with her partner, screenwriter Jamie Linden.

The couple welcomed their first child back in 2018 after finding romance in 2016.

Rachel is yet to reveal the name of her first born and did not publicly reveal that she was pregnant at the time but has since opened up about becoming a mother, saying it’s the best thing in her life.

“It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down. People] say your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person,” the Canadian celeb swooned.

Chatting to The Times, she explained her decision to keep her son’s name a secret, saying, “I want to keep his life private, even if it isn’t mine.”

Despite wanting to keep that side of her son a secret, Rachel recently shared some details on how she, Jamie and their two-year-old were coping during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, hailing their tot for being a “welcome distraction”.

“He’s so entertaining! I thought about, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?’

“You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

Aw!