Raven-Symoné reveals she’s married in heartfelt Instagram post

Lucy Buglass
    • That's So Raven star Raven-Symoné has confirmed that she is married, and fans everywhere have flocked to offer congratulations.

    Taking to Instagram, Raven-Symoné shared an update revealing that she’d secretly married her partner Miranda Maday.

    In her caption, she wrote, ‘I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW’

    Alongside this, she shared a lovely photograph of her and Miranda embracing on their special day.

    Raven wore a black jumpsuit and rainbow braids and new wife Miranda opted for a white jumpsuit with a small white veil.

    Miranda also shared a few photos of their big day, including their wedding cake, which was decorated with icing flowers.

    It seems the couple enjoyed an intimate wedding, most likely as a result of social distancing measures.

    Many fans were both shocked and excited at the news, taking to the comments to offer their congratulations.

    One wrote, ‘Wha wha WHAAT???” CONGRATULATIONS!!!! 💜❤️ Wishing you a wonderful and joy-filled journey together!’

    Another added, ‘Omgggg! Congratulations I’m so happy for you both! 💞💞💞’

    A third wrote, ‘Congrats my heart is so full of love for you!!! Yay! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🍾🍾🍾 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️’

    And a fourth added, ‘Congratulations 🙏🏽💕🍾 🔥🎉I am so happy for you’

    Raven responded to these comments in an Instagram update, adding, The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!! I won’t bombard y’all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon! Hehe.’

    Raven-Symoné first spoke about her sexuality in 2014, during an interview with Oprah.

    At the time she revealed, “I don’t want to be labeled gay. I want to be labeled a human who loves humans.”
    Congratulations to Raven and Miranda!