Erika Girardi and her husband Tom Girardi are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed the news of the split in a statement yesterday, telling Fox News of the break up.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” the 49-year-old reality star said.

“This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” the statement continued.

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Erika and 81-year-old lawyer Tom are believed to have met at a bar in West Hollywood before tying the knot back in 1999.

Singer Erika previously revealed how Tom gave her his number while she was working as a waitress and the couple married just six months later.

She also revealed in the past that she and Tom have no prenup agreement, explaining, “Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer.

“A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway… It’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds.”

Erika, who shares 26-year-old son Tommy with ex husband Thomas Zizzo has been forced to hit back at criticism over her and her 81-year-old husband’s age gap.

Speaking on the 33-years between her and Tom, she said, “I’ve dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man. I mean, I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f***king talk to me!

“Yeah I married a guy that’s 33 years older than me and yeah he’s got a lot of money, but you know what? He’s a f***king good man. And that is the most important thing.”