Rebecca Adlington confirms she is pregnant with her second child after spending lockdown with her boyfriend and her ex husband

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rebecca Adlington has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

The Olympic swimmer took to Instagram last night to confirm the wonderful news that she and her boyfriend Andrew Parsons are expecting a baby.

Sharing a sweet photo of her cradling her baby bump while stood beside Andrew, who can be seen holding an ultrasound scan photo, and her little girl, Summer, Rebecca penned, ‘Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting. Summer can’t wait, she asks everyday to check my belly to see if it’s growing. Going to be a long wait until the end of feb 🤣🙈!‘

Loads of Rebecca’s athlete pals took to the comment section to congratulate her and Andrew on the fantastic news.

‘Oh wow CONGRATULATIONS How lovely and glad to see you so happy 😘,’ penned Dame Kelly Holmes.

‘Massive congrats all the best babies are born in Feb,’ added Aimee Willmott.

‘Omgggggg this is sooo exciting hunny!! Especially after the rollercoaster you’ve been on. What a special time for you all. Love you,’ chipped in gold medallist Steph Price.

Rebecca shares five-year-old Summer with her ex husband, Harry Needs.

Despite splitting from Harry back in 2016 after 18 months of marriage, the pair teamed up again in lockdown to live together, along with Rebecca’s new man, Andy.

Harry came back to the family home with fellow swimmer Michael Gunning in order to spend time with his daughter during the coronavirus crisis.

Harry also recently opened up about being bisexual, addressing his sexuality during a live Q&A on Instagram.

“This is a question I’ve avoided everyday of my life so far, mainly because I strongly dislike labels despite not knowing a solution to avoid them,” he told his fans.

“But if I had to answer I would people that I’ve always been bisexual.”

Assuring his followers that his sexuality had nothing to do with his break up from Rebecca, he explained that he had known he was bisexual since the age of 13, but after meeting his ex wife at 17, he decided there was no need to address it publicly.