Rebecca Adlington is said to have put her daughter first by agreeing to co-habit with both her ex and her new boyfriend during Coronavirus lockdown.

It’s understood the 31-year-old Olympic Champion swimmer, who is mum to Summer, aged four, invited ex Harry Needs, 28, to move in with her and property manager partner Andrew Parsons who have been dating since 2018.

But it looks like Rebecca and Harry, who were married for 18 months. are on good terms following their 2016 split in order to cope with being cooped up under the same roof.

It’s understood that Harry has also invited a friend, Michael Gunning, to join him to stay there during the lockdown too.

An insider told The Sun, ‘Their arrangement is very amicable and they’re doing what’s best for Summer. ‘They still get on really well despite their split, so why not? And Harry’s friend Michael is close with the others too.

‘They’re all really enjoying each other’s company and, what with their shared interest in swimming, it was a no-brainer.’

Harry shared a glimpse of the extended family set up in a selfie with Rebecca, their daughter Summer, Andrew and Michael last week and captioned it, ‘Couldn’t wish to be stuck at home with a better bunch of people, so glad my bestie had a birthday to remember.’

Rebecca and Andrew first went public with their relationship by attending The Wanted singer Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick’s wedding together in July. And recently gushed in an interview how her daughter was coming to terms with them dating. She said, ‘They really get on – it’s cute. Summer doesn’t really understand what husbands and boyfriends are but she says, ”Mummy and Andy kiss!’

How is Rebecca Adlington coping in lockdown?

She posted, ‘Day whatever it is of lockdown… we’ve had good and bad days. I definitely can’t complain and health is the most important thing right now. However, Summer is well and truly over adult company. Coming up with new ideas is a struggle. Balancing work and parenting too! I feel so bad for admitting how much I miss my friends and family right now.

She continued, ‘Been a worry for those getting sick and especially those more vulnerable in our lives. I know lockdown is the right thing but I’ve had days that have been a struggle. This time really has made me realise what’s important that’s for sure.’