We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rebekah Vardy appeared on Loose Women today to open up about her drama with Coleen Rooney.

The internet was sent into frenzy last year, when football pro Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen called fellow WAG Rebekah out on social media.

In the shock post, mum-of-four Coleen claimed that fake stories, which could only be viewed by Rebekah’s Instagram account, had been repeatedly sold to the press.

Having denied any involvement in the selling of the stories, Rebekah, who was pregnant at the time of the scandal, has claimed that the situation put her under severe stress, in an emotional interview on ITV panel show Loose Women.

Speaking to Jane Moore, Christine Lampard, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha, Rebekah tearfully confessed, “It was really hard. It was up there with one of the worst things I’ve had to deal with – apart from being abused by my step dad when I was younger.

“The trolling was the worst part for me. I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time, but it escalated off the back of this. I think people don’t realise when they are saying stuff like that.”

Rebekah, who welcomed her and footballer husband Jamie Vardy’s daughter Olivia in December 2019, described how the stress had impacted her pregnancy and health.

“I ended up with severe anxiety attacks. I ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones. I felt like I couldn’t go out with people just looking at me just questioning whether.. did she do it? Did she not do it?

“No one would ever say anything to your face they never do, do they. They aren’t brave enough to say things to your face.”