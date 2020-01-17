Rio and Kate Ferdinand announce exciting news with sweet photo

Rio and Kate Ferdinand have made an exciting announcement.

The pair both took to their respective Instagram accounts to reveal that they are working on a new documentary that will explore their new life as a step-family.

The one-off programme that will air on the BBC is called Rio and Kate: Becoming A Step Family, and will follow the pair as former The Only Way Is Essex star Kate integrates into Rio’s family after the tragic death of his wife, Rebecca Ellison, back in 2015.

Ex-Manchester United footballer Rio is father to three children with his late wife, 13-year-old Lorenz, 11-year-old Tate and eight year old Tia.

The ‘hugely personal’ documentary will follow the family as they start a new life together and reality star Kate steps in to become stepmother to Rio’s three kids.

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram page, Kate wrote, ‘This is a hugely important and personal project for @rioferdy5 and I.

‘For the last year we have been filming a new @bbcone documentary ‘Rio and Kate: Becoming a Step Family’.

‘We have been on such a journey and we really hope the film will help other step families and those experiencing the journey of grief 🙏🏻 coming soon ❤️’.

Rio also shared the news on his own social media, echoing his now-wife’s sentiment, as he wrote, ‘For the past year, myself & @xkateferdinand have been filming a new @bbcone documentary…it’s been a huge personal journey and by doing this, we hope the film will help other step families & those experiencing the journey of grief!

‘Stay Tuned 🎥 Rio and Kate: Becoming a Step Family’.

Rio and Kate married in a lavish Turkey ceremony just months ago.

The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, with Rio’s three children playing a special part in the big day.

“I cried as soon as the day started. Seeing Tia walk up the aisle before Kate set me off. It was just so emotional,” Rio told OK! Magazine at the time.

“There was just no going back on the emotion, that’s why I had to keep my shades on!” he continued.

“Seeing Tate and Lorenz walk Kate down the aisle was particularly poignant and we wouldn’t have wanted to do it any other way. They were so proud and they couldn’t wait to do that, they felt important.”

“We’ve become a proper family unit now,” he added. “I’m just so happy we’re all as one”.