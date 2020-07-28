We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Major League Baseball player Michael Kopech has reportedly filed for divorce from wife of seven months Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan.

TMZ revealed that the sportsman filed for divorce last month, just months after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in January.

It comes as the actress, who plays Toni Topaz in the Netflix show Riverdale, announced that she is expecting her first child.

Vanessa took to her Instagram page just days ago to reveal that she is expecting a baby boy, with a rep for the star confirming to E! News that husband Michael is the father of the baby.

Alongside a series of sweet photos and videos from her gender reveal party, Vanessa wrote, ‘Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙.

‘This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!’

Opening up on giving birth to a baby in the public eye, Vanessa continued, ‘On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6.

‘While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise 🙂.

‘Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly,’ the mum-to-be went on.

‘Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶” – if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 #quarantine🎁 👶🏼’.

Sending big congratulations to Vanessa on her lovely baby news 💙