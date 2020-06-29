We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams have proved their eldest daughter is already following in the footsteps of her musical father with an adorable video.

The iconic British pop star and the American actress tied the knot back in 2010 and share four children.

But it’s the eldest of the Williams brood, seven-year-old Theodora, who seems to have inherited Robbie’s musical talent.

In a video shared on Loose Women host Ayda’s Instagram, the little girl can be seen tinkering on a gorgeous grand piano in the family’s Los Angeles home, where they have been spending lockdown.

The couple’s first-born daughter can be heard playing a series of chords, sitting surrounded by former Take That star Robbie’s instrument collection.

Captioning the upload, Ayda proudly wrote, ‘#makesmehappy ❤️❤️❤️❤️.’

Lots of fans were left swooning over the super sweet footage.

‘The future generation! Watch out! ❤️,’ one wrote.

‘She‘s so lovely and talented,’ agreed a second, while a third chipped in, ‘Into her music just like her daddy 👏❤️.’

This comes after Ayda shared some footage of Theodora, who is affectionately known as Teddy, jamming with her dad, Robbie.

Ayda and Robbie, who are also doting parents to five-year-old Charlton, one-year-old Colette and four-month-old Beau, recently shared the fears they have surrounding bringing up their four kids.

“We’re terrified of raising maladjusted brats. We have a revulsion towards ill-mannered people,” Robbie admitted.

The couple also spoke about little Teddy’s role as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugnie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in 2018.

On the special day, Teddy stood beside Prince George and Princess Charlotte to be part of the royal ceremony.

“She wasn’t daunted at all, but it was a pretty big deal for me,” said Ayda.

“I was thinking, ‘I hope I remember the words to ‘God Save The Queen’ because she’s sitting right in front of me.’”

“It was an incredible event,” added Robbie. “But primarily it was about our friends Jack and Euge getting married. They’re like our little brother and sister, part of our family.”