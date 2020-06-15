We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field left their fans rather grossed out recently.

The popular pair, who tied the knot back in 2010, made their seriously dodgy confession while discussing places they deem fit to urinate during a bizarrely honest interview.

Explaining they reckon it’s totally fine to wee in both the shower and their friends’ swimming pools, Take That star Robbie said, “I don’t often pee in the shower but I have.

“It’s not one of the places I feel the need to pee,” he told the Daily Star.

“I peed the pool yesterday. I go to other people’s houses to pee in their pools.”

Ew!

Explaining he does the deed in order to mark his territory, Robbie went on, “Then it is my pool. I own it. Like dogs’ pee. That’s all I do in pools.”

Chipping in on the rather vile conversation, US actress and Loose Women panellist Ayda said, “I have peed in the shower too but it’s more of a dribble down as a female where as guys can aim.

“For sure in a pool as well.”

Unsurprisingly, the famous couple’s revelation didn’t go down too well with their fans.

‘Robbie Williams and his wife joking about loving to pee in other people’s pool has really got me feeling a little sick,’ one disgusted Twitter user wrote online, while another agreed, adding, ‘I’m in complete disgust. That’s not even funny!‘

A third explained that Ayda and Robbie had gone right down in their estimations after hearing the weird news, writing, ‘Have kind of lost respect for Ayda Field a little bit. Not going to lie. Although, we have all done it when we were kids.’

‘Now every time I think of Robbie Williams, all I can see is him with a cocked leg like a dog ready to pee,’ another hilariously continued.