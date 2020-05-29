Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reveal heartbreaking news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have revealed heartbreaking news in a virtual discussion.

The X Factor husband and wife opened up in their joint podcast At Home with the Williamses, revealing that Ayda’s mother has been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer.

The star revealed that her mum Gwen is currently battling stage 2 cervical cancer amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, adding that the illness is so aggressive that she has had to continue to make daily visits to the hospital despite the current medical catastrophe.

“My mum in January was diagnosed with Stage 2 Cervical Cancer and it had spread outside the cervix and was a very aggressive tumour,” Ayda opened up on the podcast.

“So alongside her Parkinson’s and her Lupus was this cancer battle and because the cancer was so big they decided that she needed to immediately go into chemo and radiation daily and have surgery.

“When the pandemic hit it was very scary because my mum with Lupus and Parkinson’s and cancer,” she added, “at 70 years old is prime for some bad things happening so she was going to the hospital every day for these treatments and I just remember every day thinking ‘Is she going to pick something up? Is this where it all ends?’”.

Robbie also recently opened up about the health issues that are facing both Ayda’s mother and the Millennium hitmaker’s own family members.

“We’ve got a lot of family issues right now,” he told the Mirror. “My dad has got Parkinson’s, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness. We can’t get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away.”

“My mum is just a year short of 80,” he added, “and she’s in isolation and I can see the things whirling in her mind and her eyes going.”

“I noticed at the start of the lockdown that I was going into fear,” he continued.

“But the difference between me now and the person I used to be… I saw it, thought ‘That’s interesting – tomorrow will be different’. And it was.”