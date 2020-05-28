Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reveal why they’ve banned sex during lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have revealed how they have found a “nice balance” in lockdown.

The American actress and Loose Women star, who tied the knot with British pop icon Robbie back in 2010, told her social media followers that she and her hubby have been keeping out of the bedroom.

The pair are currently living lockdown life alongside their four children, Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, one, and baby son Beau, in their lavish LA home.

Revealing that sex hasn’t been on the cards in order to ensure things run smoothly, Ayda said, “We are doing amazing. I feel there are going to be a lot of babies and a lot of divorces in isolation.

“You are either going to have lots of sex with your partner or hate them.

“I think we have been striking a nice balance of doing none of the above. No sex and no fighting.”

Ayda has been keeping her loyal Instagram followers super entertained throughout the health crisis with plenty of hilarious insights into the Williams family home.

The telly host celebrated her 41st birthday earlier this month and shared an adorable video of Robbie serenading her to mark the special occasion.

‘The clock has just struck midnight, and it’s officially my birthday. Thank you @robbiewilliams for being the first to wish me Happy Birthday in my very first quarantine birthday ❤️,’ she captioned the cute footage.

The family of six have also been enjoying playing dress up while stuck indoors, putting their best clobber on every Friday and snapping a photo for Ayda’s Formal Friday series on Instagram.

Fans are loving the weekly uploads and have been praising Robbie and Asda for cheering them up with their creativity.

‘I look forward to these every week 😍,’ one wrote.

‘I love ur formal Friday pics, so funny and creative. 😂❤️,’ added another.