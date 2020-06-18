We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ayda Field just revealed a gorgeous feature in her and husband Robbie Williams' LA home.

The US actress and Loose Women panellist took to social media to impress her fans and followers with a photograph of her Take That star husband enjoying the sunshine in their beautifully tiled swimming pool.

In the summery lockdown snap, the Angels hit maker can be seen rocking a pair of Speedo-esque Versace swimming trunks while showing off his tattooed torso and chest.

‘Ecstasy When You Lay Down Next To Me 😎,’ Ayda wrote next to the pic.

Urging Ayda, Robbie and their kids Colette, Charlton, Theo and Beau to embrace their lovely outdoor space, on fan commented, ‘Wow, such a nice pool! 😁😂 Enjoy the sun all six of you!‘

‘Love the sun mosaic ☀️,’ added another, fawning over the unique pool floor.

This comes after Robbie and Ayda’s fans were left disgusted when the couple admitted to doing something rather vile.

The popular pair, who tied the knot back in 2010, made their seriously dodgy confession while discussing places they deem fit to urinate during a bizarrely honest interview.

Explaining they reckon it’s totally fine to wee in both the shower and their friends’ swimming pools, Take That star Robbie said, “I don’t often pee in the shower but I have.

“It’s not one of the places I feel the need to pee,” he told the Daily Star.

“I peed the pool yesterday. I go to other people’s houses to pee in their pools.”

Explaining he does the deed in order to mark his territory, Robbie went on, “Then it is my pool. I own it. Like dogs’ pee. That’s all I do in pools.”

Chipping in on the rather vile conversation, US actress and Loose Women panellist Ayda said, “I have peed in the shower too but it’s more of a dribble down as a female where as guys can aim.

“For sure in a pool as well.”

Unsurprisingly, the famous couple’s revelation didn’t go down too well with their fans.

‘Robbie Williams and his wife joking about loving to pee in other people’s pool has really got me feeling a little sick,’ one disgusted Twitter user wrote online, while another agreed, adding, ‘I’m in complete disgust. That’s not even funny!‘