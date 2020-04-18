Robbie Williams and Ayda Field dress up in hilarious outfits for ‘formal Friday’ at home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have delighted fans with a funny snap from their ‘formal Friday’ at home.

The duo, who are spending lockdown with their children at home, dressed up on Friday even though they couldn’t go anywhere.

And while they both looked fantastic, their choice of handbags was a little more debatable…

Alongside the picture, Ayda wrote, ‘@robbiewilliams Oopsy Poopsie Slime bags out and green suits on…it must be FORMAL FRIDAY #dressedtotheninesandnowheretogo #goodexcusetoscrubup #formalfriday #quarantinelife AWxx’.

Fans were quick to praise their sense of humour, with one saying, ‘Looking good Mr & Mrs WILLIAMS, loving the bags. Have a fab weekend. 💖💖’.

A second added, ‘Matching on point 👌 I love your rainbow bag ❤️❤️❤️ and your legs 😂 both looking gorgeous as always 😍’.

A third wrote, ‘Looking fabulous ! Love the green suit on Rob ! ❤️ And you look beautiful as always! ❤️ Have a great evening together 🤍’.

The pair seems to be having lots of fun together and with their children, as they self-isolate at home.

They were recently reunited after Robbie had to self-isolate separately for three weeks, because he had travelled to Australia.

At the time, Ayda explained why the her husband wasn’t living in the house, saying, ‘So we’re just social distancing right now, a lot of people have been asking what social distancing is and I’ve looked it up…

‘And it’s just staying away from bars, restaurants and clubs and your own husband if he’s been to Australia on a plane and in an airport.’

Luckily Robbie reassured fans that he wasn’t showing extreme symptoms of COVID-19, saying, ‘The good news is that I don’t feel too bad, I’ve been told that if you can hold your breath for ten seconds and not cough!’

Ayda also shared the emotional reunion on her Instagram, in a sweet video that shows how excited their kids were to finally see their dad after three weeks.

She captioned the lovely moment, ’@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks…REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx’.

How sweet!