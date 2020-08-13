We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A love match!

Robbie Williams has revealed a conversation with actress Cameron Diaz made him realise he wanted to marry wife Ayda Field.

The singer and his wife opened up on their relationship struggles on their podcast Staying At Home with the Williamses, and it’s where Robbie made a revelation after Ayda confessed the pair had split three times in a year.

She said, ‘I just loved you and that was the thing for me. Whether I was with you or not, which of course I wanted to be with you, but I just loved you so much and wanted you to be happy and well.’

She continued, ‘And I hope that it was with me and I didn’t understand at times why it was not with me.

‘But I also kind of surrendered on some level, because I had to heal when we weren’t together, to try to move forward.’

After admitting the pair were on and off for a year and a half, having broken up three times – two at the start of the year and one towards the end – Robbie recalled a chat with Cameron Diaz that changed his future for the better.

While at Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, Robbie said he was speaking to Diaz and fellow Hollywood star Drew Barrymore.

He told Ayda, ‘I’m floating around and we had split up and I was chatting away with people and I had started to chat with Drew and Cameron.

READ MORE: Robbie Williams shares heartbreaking reason why he never wanted children

‘And I started to espouse about this brilliant person that I had just ended a relationship with and there were all of these words coming out of my mouth about how incredible you were, how beautiful, smart, funny. And Cameron Diaz said, “It doesn’t sound like that one’s over” and in that moment the universe went, “Go to Ayda, be with her, marry her”.’

Four children later with daughters Teddy, seven, Coco, one and sons Charlton, five, and Beau, six months and having just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, the rest is history!