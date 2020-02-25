We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The couple, who are already parents to daughter Theodora, seven, son Charlton, five, and daughter Colette aged one, who they had via surrogate – have given fans a sneaky peek at their latest addition to the family baby son Beau who was also born via surrogate.

The model previously revealed how they had been on a “long and very difficult path” to have their daughter Colette [Coco] so no doubt they will be delighted with their second successful surrogacy.

Ayda filmed the clip and in it she asks, ‘How do you feel Dada?’ to which Robbie replies with a smile and a wink as he gives their son a little cradle.

Ayda captioned the clip, ‘A Beau-tiful moment ! #fatherandson #babybeau ‘

And fans can’t get enough of how adorable he is.

One wrote, ‘Literally the cutest baby!’ another put, ‘He’s so sweet. 20 years I’ve been a fan of your husband and I’ve never seen him in such a beautiful way love u Williams family.’ While a third is blown away by Robbie’s wink, and wrote, ‘Oh my that wink’.

Loose Women’s Saira Khan, who Ayda used to sit on the panel with, commented, ‘Makes me so broody – beautiful.’

What are Robbie Williams and Ayda’s other children like?

The post comes just days after Ayda shared a talented clip of their daughter Theodora, who appears to be following in her father’s musical footsteps, playing the piano with Robbie chilling on the sofa. She captioned it, ‘The Sounds of Sunday #familytime #teddybear’ and she couldn’t resist showing their youngest toddling around the garden. She captioned a cute snap, ‘Not only does Coco adore her little baby Beau, but she loves playing with his welcome balloons 🙂 #beaubonus #bigsisterlittlebrother.

And when one fan commented on how quick she had grown, Ayda replied, ‘She has sprouted up and is catching up with the big kids. And Beau is the apple of all their eyes.’

Robbie is expected to continue his residency in Las Vegas later in coming months, so. no doubt until then he’s getting in all the quality family time while he can.

He is back by popular demand to perform eight dates in March and April.